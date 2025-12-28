Congress Challenges BJP’s Centralized Democracy with MGNREGA Campaign

In a bold move to counter the BJP's alleged centralization of democracy, Congress' Jharkhand unit leader K Raju accused the government of undermining public empowerment by replacing MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G scheme.

Raju marked Congress' 140th Foundation Day by launching the 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' campaign, aimed at safeguarding the rights of rural workers. The initiative seeks to highlight the BJP's corporate favoritism and weakening of agricultural laborers' income security.

Raju asserted that this shift in policy endangers the historical safeguards under MGNREGA, urging concerted opposition through extensive grassroots campaigns. Meanwhile, BJP denies the allegations, advocating the new scheme's potential for rural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)