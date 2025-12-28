Left Menu

Congress Challenges BJP’s Centralized Democracy with MGNREGA Campaign

Congress leader K Raju accuses BJP of centralizing democracy by altering MGNREGA. Celebrating Congress' 140th Foundation Day, Raju launches the 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' to oppose the new VB-G RAM G scheme. The campaign aims to empower rural workers and safeguard their rights amidst concerns of corporate favoritism.

In a bold move to counter the BJP's alleged centralization of democracy, Congress' Jharkhand unit leader K Raju accused the government of undermining public empowerment by replacing MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G scheme.

Raju marked Congress' 140th Foundation Day by launching the 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' campaign, aimed at safeguarding the rights of rural workers. The initiative seeks to highlight the BJP's corporate favoritism and weakening of agricultural laborers' income security.

Raju asserted that this shift in policy endangers the historical safeguards under MGNREGA, urging concerted opposition through extensive grassroots campaigns. Meanwhile, BJP denies the allegations, advocating the new scheme's potential for rural development.

