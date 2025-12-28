Nitin Nabin Urges BJP Workers to Embrace Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

BJP's national working president, Nitin Nabin, has urged party workers to integrate the insights shared in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' into their daily lives and work. He emphasized the program's role as a non-political conduit for inspiring stories of common people.

Listening to the program's final 2025 episode at New Delhi's Sindhu Samaj, Nabin highlighted the significance of not just hearing but also adopting the motivational messages from Prime Minister Modi. He noted that the program is a source of inspiration for everyone and reinforces dedication to national service.

In parallel, BJP's Kisan Morcha organized a 'tiffin meeting' nationwide, facilitating discussions amongst party workers about the Prime Minister's address and pledges for public service and organizational growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)