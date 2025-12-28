Left Menu

Nitin Nabin Urges BJP Workers to Embrace Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

BJP national working president Nitin Nabin encouraged party workers to adopt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in their lives, describing it as a non-political platform that highlights inspiring stories. Nabin participated in the final 2025 episode and emphasized the importance of dedication to national service.

Updated: 28-12-2025 21:18 IST
BJP's national working president, Nitin Nabin, has urged party workers to integrate the insights shared in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' into their daily lives and work. He emphasized the program's role as a non-political conduit for inspiring stories of common people.

Listening to the program's final 2025 episode at New Delhi's Sindhu Samaj, Nabin highlighted the significance of not just hearing but also adopting the motivational messages from Prime Minister Modi. He noted that the program is a source of inspiration for everyone and reinforces dedication to national service.

In parallel, BJP's Kisan Morcha organized a 'tiffin meeting' nationwide, facilitating discussions amongst party workers about the Prime Minister's address and pledges for public service and organizational growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

