From Homemaker to Fish Farming Phenom: Sujata Bhuyan's Inspirational Journey
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Sujata Bhuyan, an Odisha fish farmer, for transforming her small endeavor into a successful business using 'Cage Culture' techniques. Modi highlighted the role of women in driving India's self-reliant economy, especially through innovations in fisheries, and appreciated the support from government initiatives.
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In his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Sujata Bhuyan, a fish farmer from Odisha, for her remarkable journey from homemaker to successful entrepreneur. Sujata has turned her venture into a flourishing business, setting a precedent for women in her community.
Sujata's journey began with challenges such as volatile weather and balancing domestic duties, but her resilience led to the transformation of the Hirakud reservoir into a profitable enterprise. Her success story is now a beacon for others, showcasing the strength of government initiatives like the 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana'.
The Prime Minister also acknowledged Odisha's efforts in enhancing the lives of fishermen through technology and support. This marks a significant leap towards a self-reliant India driven by women's contributions in fisheries and seaweed innovations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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