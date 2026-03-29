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Bhajanlal Sharma's Vision: From Civil Service Dedication to Sanatan Cultural Preservation

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes service in governance, transparency in recruitment, and job creation. At a separate event, he highlights efforts in preserving the state's cultural and religious heritage, financial support for temples, and initiatives for cow protection through government aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:05 IST
Bhajanlal Sharma's Vision: From Civil Service Dedication to Sanatan Cultural Preservation
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a dialogue with newly appointed state civil servants, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stressed the importance of service to ensure a lasting impact. Speaking at Birla Auditorium, he announced measures to prevent paper leaks and the introduction of a recruitment exam calendar for better transparency in hiring.

Chief Minister Sharma urged the youth not only to seek jobs but to become job creators, committing to various supportive policies. He administered an oath of good governance to the recruits, highlighting the need for dedication and integrity in public service. The event saw the presence of Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma, and other senior officials.

Later, at the Sant Sansad programme in Jaipur, Sharma discussed initiatives for preserving Rajasthan's spiritual heritage. He mentioned allocated funds for temple celebrations and increased honorariums for priests. A development roadmap for religious sites was also introduced, alongside financial support for cow protection in gaushalas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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