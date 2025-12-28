Left Menu

Pawar Family Unites: NCP Allies for Civic Polls

Ajit Pawar announced an alliance between his NCP and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) for the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic elections. The announcement signifies the Pawar family's united front. Pawar encouraged party dedication and development-focused efforts, and discussions for a coalition in Pune are ongoing. Gautam Adani inaugurated a center in Baramati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-12-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 23:01 IST
Pawar Family Unites: NCP Allies for Civic Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday declared a new alliance between his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the NCP (SP) led by his uncle Sharad Pawar ahead of the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls. The announcement marks a major step as the Pawar family presents a united front.

Pawar emphasized the importance of this alliance, describing it as "the 'clock' and the 'tutari' (trumpet) have united," and called on party members to focus on development while avoiding controversial remarks during election campaigns. Talks are ongoing for a potential alliance for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections as well.

The Pawar family's activity wasn't limited to politics on this day, as Gautam Adani inaugurated the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati. Municipal elections across Maharashtra, including those in key areas like Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, are scheduled for January 15, with the vote count set for the next day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

 Venezuela
2
Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

 Suriname
3
Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

 India
4
Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025