Pawar Family Unites: NCP Allies for Civic Polls

In a significant political move, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday declared a new alliance between his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the NCP (SP) led by his uncle Sharad Pawar ahead of the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls. The announcement marks a major step as the Pawar family presents a united front.

Pawar emphasized the importance of this alliance, describing it as "the 'clock' and the 'tutari' (trumpet) have united," and called on party members to focus on development while avoiding controversial remarks during election campaigns. Talks are ongoing for a potential alliance for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections as well.

The Pawar family's activity wasn't limited to politics on this day, as Gautam Adani inaugurated the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati. Municipal elections across Maharashtra, including those in key areas like Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, are scheduled for January 15, with the vote count set for the next day.

(With inputs from agencies.)