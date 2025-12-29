Historic Victory: Kosovo's Albin Kurti Poised to Break Political Deadlock

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has announced plans to swiftly form a new government following his party's significant victory in Sunday's election, which could finally resolve a year-long political deadlock. With his party, Vetevendosje, securing 49.3% of the vote, Kurti is poised to take decisive actions in the coming days.

Addressing supporters at his party headquarters, Kurti emphasized the need for speed in establishing a new government. He urged opposition members to support key international loan deals, critical for Kosovo's economic future, which require a two-thirds majority in parliament to pass.

However, political analysts caution that forming a government without a coalition could prove challenging. Though Kurti's party is leading, final results, including diaspora votes, are pending. Meanwhile, the opposition parties remain firm in their reservations about Kurti's leadership, especially regarding international relations and ethnic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)