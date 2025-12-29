Left Menu

Haryana's Development Funds Dilemma: Unspent Billions Amid Claims of Progress

The Haryana Congress claims the state government has not effectively used development funds. Only a small percentage of the Rs 400 crore under the district plan has been spent. Allegations are made of poor governance affecting projects and employment opportunities across the region.

Updated: 29-12-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:59 IST
The Haryana Congress has accused the state's BJP-led government of failing to utilize development funds, with vast amounts under the district plan left unspent.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress General Secretary and MP, highlighted that approximately Rs 400 crore intended for Haryana's growth remains idle, with only about 19% of allocated funds used.

He described this as an administrative failure, noting that projects are stalled and unemployment is rising due to poor governance and lack of accountability. The government's commitment to development is questioned as funds meant for crucial infrastructure remain unused.

