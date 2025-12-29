Bangladesh 2025: Political Turmoil and Diplomatic Strain with India

The diplomatic relationship between Bangladesh and India took a downturn in 2025, a year marked by political upheaval, economic hardships, and alleged minority persecutions. The political landscape altered significantly after Sheikh Hasina was ousted and subsequently fled to India following widespread anti-government protests.

Bangladesh's interim administration, under Muhammad Yunus, changed diplomatic tactics, straining ties with India further as the nation engaged with Pakistan. This realignment left Bangladesh diplomatically isolated, with global powers showing little interest in Yunus's government.

The year saw political violence intensifying as general elections approached, further complicating the nation's recovery. Despite signs of Indian willingness to mend ties, Bangladesh's government remained unresponsive. Economic challenges persisted with slow growth, high inflation, and increasing debt concerns, leaving Bangladesh at a critical crossroads.

(With inputs from agencies.)