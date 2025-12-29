Political Showdown: KCR's Surprising Return to Telangana Assembly Sparks Buzz

The winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday with a respectful tribute to departed legislators. Former MLAs R Damodar Reddy and Konda Laxma Reddy were honored with a two-minute silence observed by the members as a sign of respect.

After the obituary references, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar briefly held a zero hour before adjourning the House until January 2. One of the significant developments was the attendance of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who made his first appearance in two years.

Despite the ongoing acrimonious relationship between the Congress and BRS, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ruling party leaders greeted KCR before proceedings began. The session is anticipated to be contentious, as it coincides with ongoing disputes over river water between Congress and BRS.

