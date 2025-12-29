Left Menu

Political Showdown: KCR's Surprising Return to Telangana Assembly Sparks Buzz

The winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly opened with tribute to late legislators. A notable moment was K Chandrasekhar Rao's return after two years. Despite tension between Congress and BRS, cordial interactions were observed. Expect a heated session, with river water disputes likely to dominate discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:50 IST
Political Showdown: KCR's Surprising Return to Telangana Assembly Sparks Buzz
  • Country:
  • India

The winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday with a respectful tribute to departed legislators. Former MLAs R Damodar Reddy and Konda Laxma Reddy were honored with a two-minute silence observed by the members as a sign of respect.

After the obituary references, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar briefly held a zero hour before adjourning the House until January 2. One of the significant developments was the attendance of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who made his first appearance in two years.

Despite the ongoing acrimonious relationship between the Congress and BRS, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ruling party leaders greeted KCR before proceedings began. The session is anticipated to be contentious, as it coincides with ongoing disputes over river water between Congress and BRS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: A New Era of Cybercrime

Unveiling the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: A New Era of Cybercrime

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh's Drive to Become India's Electronics Epicenter

Uttar Pradesh's Drive to Become India's Electronics Epicenter

 India
3
Kremlin's Stance: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Soar

Kremlin's Stance: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Soar

 Russia
4
Infinity Group Shapes Future Real Estate: GRAtitude 2025

Infinity Group Shapes Future Real Estate: GRAtitude 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025