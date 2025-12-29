UK Political Storm: Calls for Activist's Citizenship Stripped After Controversial Tweets

In recent developments, political opposition leaders in the United Kingdom have intensively campaigned for human rights activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah to be stripped of his British citizenship. The initiative follows the unearthing of past social media posts purportedly containing antisemitic and violent rhetoric.

Conservative and Reform party leaders are at the forefront of this movement, demanding Abd el-Fattah's deportation. They point to over-a-decade-old tweets allegedly endorsing violence against 'Zionists' and police, actions they described as incompatible with UK values. Amid widespread criticism, Abd el-Fattah expressed remorse, citing the tweets as misrepresentations.

The controversy erupted shortly after Abd el-Fattah's return to the UK from Egypt, where he had been banned from travel due to a prison sentence related to spreading false news. His return welcomed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer has now sparked a heated debate on citizenship and prior social media conduct among UK politicians.