BJP Rajasthan Reshuffles Leadership Across Six Morchas

The BJP's Rajasthan unit made significant leadership changes on Monday, appointing new state presidents for six morchas.

Gopi Chand Meena was named the state president of the ST Morcha, while former MP Nihal Singh Meghwal took charge of the SC Morcha, as per the party's central leadership approval.

Kailash Choudhary, a former union minister, will lead the Kisan Morcha. Other appointees include Shankar Lal Gora for Yuva Morcha and Hasan Khan Mewati for the Minority Morcha. Mahendra Kumawat was assigned to the OBC Morcha.

(With inputs from agencies.)