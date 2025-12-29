Left Menu

BJP Rajasthan Reshuffles Leadership Across Six Morchas

The BJP's Rajasthan unit announced the appointment of new state presidents for six morchas, including Gopi Chand Meena for ST Morcha and Nihal Singh Meghwal for SC Morcha. Other notable appointments include Kailash Choudhary for Kisan Morcha and Hasan Khan Mewati for Minority Morcha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Rajasthan unit made significant leadership changes on Monday, appointing new state presidents for six morchas.

Gopi Chand Meena was named the state president of the ST Morcha, while former MP Nihal Singh Meghwal took charge of the SC Morcha, as per the party's central leadership approval.

Kailash Choudhary, a former union minister, will lead the Kisan Morcha. Other appointees include Shankar Lal Gora for Yuva Morcha and Hasan Khan Mewati for the Minority Morcha. Mahendra Kumawat was assigned to the OBC Morcha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

