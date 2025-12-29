Confession Unveiled: The Man Behind Washington's Unexploded Pipe Bombs

Brian Cole, a 30-year-old from Virginia, has confessed to the FBI about planting pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican national committees' headquarters the night before the January 6 Capitol attack. The bombs, which did not explode, were part of a protest against what Cole believed was election tampering during the 2020 presidential election, a perspective he shared with investigators, according to court documents made public on Sunday.

During FBI interviews, Cole stated that a personal turning point drove him to target the political parties due to their significant influence in American politics. Although he admitted to the act, Cole emphasized his disdain for both parties and distanced his actions from the subsequent Capitol riot, insisting they were unrelated to Congress' certification of the election results. Federal prosecutors are pushing for Cole's detention pending trial, underscoring his potential threat.

After years with the case unresolved, Cole's arrest marks a key development. He faces two explosives-related charges but hasn't formally entered a plea. His case has long been a thorn for investigators and a point of contention fueling conspiracy theories. Ahead of his court hearing on Tuesday, Cole's previous denial regarding the bomb placements coincided with a protest supporting Donald Trump's allegations of election fraud.

