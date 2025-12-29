Nation Unites Against Racial Violence: Justice for Tripura Student

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has decried the recent racial attack in Uttarakhand that resulted in the death of a student from Tripura, urging the nation to combat such discriminatory mindsets. Labeling the incident as 'shameful', Rijiju called for collective action to eradicate racism from Indian society.

Rijiju highlighted the swift actions being taken by the Uttarakhand government against the perpetrators while castigating opposition parties for attempting to politicize the tragedy. He emphasized that discrimination based on race, religion, or appearance has no place in society and should be universally condemned.

The minister proposed the establishment of specialized police units across states to address incidents of racial violence and foster protection for people from the Northeast and other regions. He stressed the need for increased public awareness to prevent such divisive acts and urged unity across communities.