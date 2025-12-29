Alliance Dynamics: Pawar Family Unites for Pune Civic Polls

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliances for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation elections have taken a decisive turn, as factions led by Ajit Pawar and his uncle, Sharad Pawar, unite. The alliance announcement comes as the parties strategize to strengthen their political footing before the nomination deadline.

This new coalition, following a previous agreement for the Pimpri Chinchwad elections, promises to reshape local political landscapes. Notably, local NCP members emphasized the importance of consolidating support among party workers, according to MLA Rohit Pawar.

With elections scheduled for January 15, the backdrop is set for a fierce competition between the BJP-Shiv Sena and the NCP factions. The region, significant for its IT and industrial presence, remains a pivotal battleground for political supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)