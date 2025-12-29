Left Menu

Shaping Strategy: Amit Shah Sets the Stage for 2026 Bengal Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a crucial meeting at the BJP office in Salt Lake, Kolkata, to assess the party's readiness for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The meeting underlined BJP's strategic approach to challenge the ruling Trinamool Congress. Shah aimed to solidify BJP's position in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a strategic meeting at the BJP office in Salt Lake on Monday to evaluate the party's organizational preparedness for West Bengal's 2026 assembly elections. The gathering extended for over two hours, during which local leaders briefed Shah on the groundwork for the electoral contest.

According to Sukanta Majumdar, a Union Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party firmly believes that Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress will be unseated in the upcoming elections. Majumdar asserted the BJP's confidence in securing a victory this time around.

Shah's Kalkota visit, commencing with a warm welcome from party supporters, is packed with agenda-driven activities rooted in enhancing BJP's electoral prospects. This includes coordination meetings with RSS leaders, workers' outreach efforts, and a cultural visit to a local temple, aiming to bolster the party's influence in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

