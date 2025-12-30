Left Menu

Russia Awaits U.S. Response on Arms Treaty Extension

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Russia is waiting for the U.S. response to President Putin's proposal to extend a strategic arms treaty for a year. Lavrov emphasized the importance of allowing the U.S. sufficient time to assess the proposal and mentioned a possible security guarantee system.

Updated: 30-12-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 03:45 IST
Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Monday that Russia is awaiting an official response from the U.S. regarding President Vladimir Putin's proposal to extend a strategic arms treaty for one year.

Lavrov advised against hastening the decision process, saying to RIA news agency, "Let's not get ahead of ourselves." He emphasized the logic in allowing the U.S. adequate time to fully scrutinize Putin's initiative, which aims to voluntarily freeze the qualitative limits of the New Start treaty before its expiration.

In addition, Lavrov mentioned that Russia had previously sent a proposal to the U.S. in September for establishing a comprehensive security guarantee system, suggesting that a framework from 2021 could serve as an effective starting point.

