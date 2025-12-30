Russia Awaits U.S. Response on Arms Treaty Extension

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Monday that Russia is awaiting an official response from the U.S. regarding President Vladimir Putin's proposal to extend a strategic arms treaty for one year.

Lavrov advised against hastening the decision process, saying to RIA news agency, "Let's not get ahead of ourselves." He emphasized the logic in allowing the U.S. adequate time to fully scrutinize Putin's initiative, which aims to voluntarily freeze the qualitative limits of the New Start treaty before its expiration.

In addition, Lavrov mentioned that Russia had previously sent a proposal to the U.S. in September for establishing a comprehensive security guarantee system, suggesting that a framework from 2021 could serve as an effective starting point.