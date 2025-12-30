Tragic Accident in Mumbai: PM Modi Sends Condolences

In a tragic incident in Mumbai's Bhandup district, four individuals lost their lives in a road accident involving a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus. The mishap occurred on Monday night and also left nine others injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the accident. Among the deceased were three women, and the Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the grieving families through a statement on social media platform X.

He also wished for the quick recovery of those injured in the unfortunate event, marking the gravity of the situation for the local community and the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)