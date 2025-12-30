Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Mumbai: PM Modi Sends Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over a fatal road accident in Mumbai's Bhandup, where a bus crash left four dead and nine injured. Three women were among the deceased. The Prime Minister offered his condolences to the victims' families and wished for the injured's swift recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Mumbai's Bhandup district, four individuals lost their lives in a road accident involving a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus. The mishap occurred on Monday night and also left nine others injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the accident. Among the deceased were three women, and the Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the grieving families through a statement on social media platform X.

He also wished for the quick recovery of those injured in the unfortunate event, marking the gravity of the situation for the local community and the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

