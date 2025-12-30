A Leader's Legacy: Khaleda Zia's Enduring Impact on Bangladesh
Pakistan and China mourn the death of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, honoring her political contributions and longstanding international friendships. Zia was a pivotal democratic figure and a cherished ally to both countries, influencing Bangladesh's political landscape for decades before her passing at the age of 80.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:02 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
On Tuesday, Pakistan and China expressed profound grief over the passing of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, hailing her significant influence on the nation's democratic progress.
Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, conveyed his sorrow, reminiscing about her enduring legacy of service to Bangladesh. He fondly remembered Zia as a 'committed friend of Pakistan.'
Communications from China emphasized the respect Zia garnered. Ambassador Yao Wen acknowledged her fortitude and leadership, stating Chinese officials reaffirmed continued ties with her party, BNP, following Zia's legacy at the age of 80.
(With inputs from agencies.)