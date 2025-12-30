A Leader's Legacy: Khaleda Zia's Enduring Impact on Bangladesh

On Tuesday, Pakistan and China expressed profound grief over the passing of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, hailing her significant influence on the nation's democratic progress.

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, conveyed his sorrow, reminiscing about her enduring legacy of service to Bangladesh. He fondly remembered Zia as a 'committed friend of Pakistan.'

Communications from China emphasized the respect Zia garnered. Ambassador Yao Wen acknowledged her fortitude and leadership, stating Chinese officials reaffirmed continued ties with her party, BNP, following Zia's legacy at the age of 80.

