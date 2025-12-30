Left Menu

Turbulence in Mahayuti: BJP and Shiv Sena Go Solo in Upcoming Civic Polls

The BJP and Shiv Sena will independently contest the 2024 municipal elections in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune, as seat-sharing talks failed. Accusations fly between party leaders over the breakdown, highlighting internal disagreements and strategic differences. Both parties remain firm in their solo strategies as the nomination deadline looms.

Updated: 30-12-2025 13:00 IST
The BJP and Shiv Sena have officially decided to contest solo in the January 15 municipal polls in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune. Failed seat-sharing negotiations have resulted in both parties, which are allies in the ruling Mahayuti coalition, blaming each other for the fallout.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat accused the BJP of severing the alliance due to its perceived 'arrogance' and growing regional strength. He alleged that despite resolving contentious issues, local BJP leaders revived disagreements, leaving the Shiv Sena in the dark.

Countering the accusations, BJP Minister Atul Save claimed that the Shiv Sena was inconsistent in its stance on seat-sharing. He stated that while the BJP showed willingness to collaborate, the Shiv Sena's persistent demands made the partnership untenable. The civic polls deadline is imminent, with both parties focusing on their independent campaign strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

