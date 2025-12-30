Unifying Ministries for Self-Reliance in Critical Minerals

A parliamentary panel has highlighted the urgent need for effective collaboration among ministries to boost the country's self-reliance in critical minerals. These resources, including lithium, graphite, cobalt, and rare earth elements, are vital for the future global economy driven by technology.

The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, focused on self-reliance, shows great promise in securing a sustainable supply chain of these crucial minerals. However, the committee cautions that without proper coordination, these efforts may not achieve their goals.

The panel advises that the Ministry of Mines should lead a collaborative approach involving all related ministries, state governments, and agencies. This joint effort is necessary to ensure India's competitiveness in the critical minerals sector, which is increasingly crucial for economic growth and national security.

