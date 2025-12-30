Left Menu

Unifying Ministries for Self-Reliance in Critical Minerals

A parliamentary panel emphasizes the necessity for integrated efforts among various ministries to enhance self-reliance in critical minerals like lithium and cobalt. The report underscores the significance of these minerals for technology-driven economic growth and calls for coordinated actions to secure a sustainable supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A parliamentary panel has highlighted the urgent need for effective collaboration among ministries to boost the country's self-reliance in critical minerals. These resources, including lithium, graphite, cobalt, and rare earth elements, are vital for the future global economy driven by technology.

The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, focused on self-reliance, shows great promise in securing a sustainable supply chain of these crucial minerals. However, the committee cautions that without proper coordination, these efforts may not achieve their goals.

The panel advises that the Ministry of Mines should lead a collaborative approach involving all related ministries, state governments, and agencies. This joint effort is necessary to ensure India's competitiveness in the critical minerals sector, which is increasingly crucial for economic growth and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

