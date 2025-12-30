Water Woes: Contamination Crisis in Indore
At least 32 people in Indore have fallen ill due to suspected water contamination from the Narmada River. Residents experienced symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming the contaminated water. The administration is testing water samples, while unconfirmed reports suggest several deaths have occurred.
In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at least 32 individuals have been hospitalized due to suspected water contamination, raising alarm among residents and officials. Authorities are actively investigating the cause, with test results expected within 48 hours.
Local councillors and residents have reported cases of vomiting and diarrhoea, and some claim that this has led to several fatalities, although the administration has yet to verify any deaths officially. Residents pointed fingers at the municipal tap connections supplying water from the Narmada River.
The local government, under the directive of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is striving to provide immediate and effective healthcare to affected individuals. This water source, supplied from approximately 80 km away in Khargone district, is critical to Indore's water needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
