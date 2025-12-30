Left Menu

Jadavpur University Hijab Controversy: Secular Values Under Scrutiny

West Bengal's Education Minister, Bratya Basu, addressed a hijab-related controversy at Jadavpur University where a student was asked to remove her hijab during an exam. A committee has been formed to probe the incident. The event spotlights secularism and alleged Islamophobia in the education sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:01 IST
The hijab-related controversy at Jadavpur University has sparked concern, prompting West Bengal's Education Minister, Bratya Basu, to take a firm stance. The incident arose during a third-year English semester exam when a student wearing a hijab was asked by an invigilator to assist in its removal, allegedly to check for devices. This action has drawn sharp criticism, as Bengal prides itself on pluralistic and secular traditions.

In response to the incident, JU's Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya has established a three-member fact-finding committee tasked with delving into the matter. The committee, which includes respected figures such as Burdwan University professor Syed Tanveer Nasreen and Padma Shri awardee Kazi Masum Akhtar, must present its findings within 30 days. Deputy Registrar Ujjwal Kumar Mondal will represent the case.

While some faculty members deny any Islamophobic intent, citing that several students were caught cheating, the minister emphasized the importance of awaiting the minority commission's findings. The controversy highlights broader issues of secularism and the treatment of minority communities in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

