Left Menu

Dramatic Punjab Vidhan Sabha Session: Chief Minister Mann Confronts Congress Disruption

A special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha turned chaotic with Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's ejection for disrupting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's speech against the VB-G RAM G Act. The session highlighted discord over the act, with heated exchanges between Mann and the opposition leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:14 IST
Dramatic Punjab Vidhan Sabha Session: Chief Minister Mann Confronts Congress Disruption
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha's special session was marked by drama as Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira faced eviction for interrupting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's address. The one-day session, orchestrated to oppose the controversial VB-G RAM G Act, witnessed significant discord among legislators.

Chief Minister Mann's call for order followed Khaira's disruption, as the Congress MLA rushed the Well demanding participation in debates. Despite being allotted substantial speaking time, Khaira's protest was met with criticism from the treasury benches, leading to his eventual removal by the Speaker's order.

Tensions escalated with Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa challenging Mann's authority, prompting a heated verbal exchange. Mann accused Khaira of seeking media attention rather than addressing constituency issues, critiquing Congress' approach to the new act replacing MGNREGA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Workers Fall from Under-Construction Building in Ahmedabad

Tragedy Strikes: Workers Fall from Under-Construction Building in Ahmedabad

 India
2
New Year Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Trade Allegations Amid Drone Strikes

New Year Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Trade Allegations Amid Drone Strikes

 Global
3
Reshaping Skills: Union Minister's Call for ITI Reforms and Sector Skill Council Empowerment

Reshaping Skills: Union Minister's Call for ITI Reforms and Sector Skill Cou...

 India
4
Crackdown on Unauthorized VPN Use in Kashmir

Crackdown on Unauthorized VPN Use in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026