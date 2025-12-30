Dramatic Punjab Vidhan Sabha Session: Chief Minister Mann Confronts Congress Disruption

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha's special session was marked by drama as Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira faced eviction for interrupting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's address. The one-day session, orchestrated to oppose the controversial VB-G RAM G Act, witnessed significant discord among legislators.

Chief Minister Mann's call for order followed Khaira's disruption, as the Congress MLA rushed the Well demanding participation in debates. Despite being allotted substantial speaking time, Khaira's protest was met with criticism from the treasury benches, leading to his eventual removal by the Speaker's order.

Tensions escalated with Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa challenging Mann's authority, prompting a heated verbal exchange. Mann accused Khaira of seeking media attention rather than addressing constituency issues, critiquing Congress' approach to the new act replacing MGNREGA.

