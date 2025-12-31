Congress Faces Existential Crisis: Navigating Political Pitfalls and Future Prospects

The Indian National Congress is grappling with an existential crisis after significant electoral setbacks in Delhi and Bihar, which have exposed crucial strategic and ideological gaps. In recent years, the party has struggled to capitalize on voter sentiment, as outlined in the crushing state assembly defeats.

Experts have pointed to the leadership's failure to offer a compelling alternative, noting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to outmaneuver Congress by addressing pressing issues and solidifying grassroots support. Analysts emphasize that Congress must redefine its narrative and leadership to regain electoral ground.

While internal conflicts flare, notably with senior figures like Shashi Tharoor, Congress must address its foundational weaknesses to compete effectively with the BJP. Looking ahead, party leaders must engage in deep introspection and strategic planning to steer a new course ahead of crucial elections in 2026.

