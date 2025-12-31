Left Menu

Congress Faces Existential Crisis: Navigating Political Pitfalls and Future Prospects

After a string of electoral defeats in Delhi, Bihar, and other states, the Indian National Congress faces a critical juncture. With internal dissent rising and strategic missteps, leaders call for ideological introspection and decisive leadership to counter the BJP's dominance in India's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:42 IST
Congress Faces Existential Crisis: Navigating Political Pitfalls and Future Prospects
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress is grappling with an existential crisis after significant electoral setbacks in Delhi and Bihar, which have exposed crucial strategic and ideological gaps. In recent years, the party has struggled to capitalize on voter sentiment, as outlined in the crushing state assembly defeats.

Experts have pointed to the leadership's failure to offer a compelling alternative, noting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to outmaneuver Congress by addressing pressing issues and solidifying grassroots support. Analysts emphasize that Congress must redefine its narrative and leadership to regain electoral ground.

While internal conflicts flare, notably with senior figures like Shashi Tharoor, Congress must address its foundational weaknesses to compete effectively with the BJP. Looking ahead, party leaders must engage in deep introspection and strategic planning to steer a new course ahead of crucial elections in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda
2
Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

 Global
3
Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

 Global
4
The Economic Rollercoaster: A Year of Surprises Under Trump's Return

The Economic Rollercoaster: A Year of Surprises Under Trump's Return

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025