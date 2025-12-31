Unopposed Victories: Triumph in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Elections
Two BJP women candidates, Rekha Chaudhary and Asawari Kedar Navare, have won unopposed in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections. Their unopposed victory is seen as a sign of public trust. The upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra are scheduled for January 15, with votes to be counted the following day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:38 IST
In a surprising development before the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections in Thane district, Maharashtra, two BJP women candidates have clinched victory without opposition.
Rekha Chaudhary, a seasoned corporator, and newcomer Asawari Kedar Navare emerged unchallenged in their respective wards, signaling public approval.
State BJP chief Ravindra Chavan regarded the wins as an 'ultimate civilian award,' reflecting community support. Elections for 29 municipal bodies, including KDMC, are set for January 15.