Unopposed Victories: Triumph in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Elections

In a surprising development before the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections in Thane district, Maharashtra, two BJP women candidates have clinched victory without opposition.

Rekha Chaudhary, a seasoned corporator, and newcomer Asawari Kedar Navare emerged unchallenged in their respective wards, signaling public approval.

State BJP chief Ravindra Chavan regarded the wins as an 'ultimate civilian award,' reflecting community support. Elections for 29 municipal bodies, including KDMC, are set for January 15.