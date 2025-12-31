Political Uproar as Christian Priest's Arrest Sparks Criticism

In a heated critique, Congress MP K.C. Venugopal lambasted the BJP for what he termed a "hate-filled agenda of religious bigotry" following the arrest of a Christian priest in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The arrest, he asserted, represents a disturbing trend of selectively targeting Christians by utilizing state machinery.

Venugopal's condemnation comes amid the detention of twelve people, including Father Sudhir from the CSI South Kerala Diocese and his wife, Jasmine, by Maharashtra Police, allegedly instigated by Bajrang Dal activists. He demanded the immediate withdrawal of the FIR against the priest and punitive action against the alleged "Bajrang Dal goons" responsible for this "frivolous case".

Similarly, V.D. Satheesan, Kerala Assembly's Leader of Opposition, decried the arrest during a Christmas prayer meeting in Nagpur, challenging it in communications to PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Citing constitutional rights, Satheesan expressed Kerala's outrage and called for immediate release and preventative measures against similar occurrences.

