BJP Chandrapur City Chief Relieved Over Poll List Tampering

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra has dismissed the chief of its Chandrapur city unit following allegations of candidate list tampering ahead of civic elections. The announcement was made after discrepancies emerged in the list approved for the January 15 polls.

State president Ravindra Chavan's originally endorsed candidate names were suspiciously omitted from a list circulated by the city unit chief, Subhash Kasangottuwar, as pointed out by Sunil Dongre, general secretary of the party's youth wing. This deviation has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the election process within the party ranks.

Subsequent to these revelations, the BJP acted swiftly, relieving Kasangottuwar of his duties. The decision, confirmed by Mukund Kulkarni, office secretary to the state unit, underscores the party's zero-tolerance stance on such infractions, reinforcing its commitment to fair election practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)