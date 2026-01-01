Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

On Thursday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced comprehensive initiatives aimed at establishing Haryana as a development frontrunner. His statements came after a cabinet meeting where he emphasized progress in women's empowerment, youth employment, and eco-friendly agriculture.

Saini declared that empowering women remains a top priority, pledging financial assistance through the Pandit Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana. Additionally, the state will focus on youth employment by establishing AI and robotics training centers in Gurugram and Panchkula.

Promoting natural farming and advancing infrastructure projects, such as the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, further underline Saini's developmental vision. The move to grant municipal status to Kunjpura, Matlauda, and Shahzadpur aims to enhance regional growth and civic services.