Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini outlines Haryana's development objectives focusing on women's empowerment through financial aid, employment opportunities for youth via AI training centers, and nature-friendly farming. The government plans infrastructure projects like the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor to improve connectivity and grant municipal status to certain regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:09 IST
Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced comprehensive initiatives aimed at establishing Haryana as a development frontrunner. His statements came after a cabinet meeting where he emphasized progress in women's empowerment, youth employment, and eco-friendly agriculture.

Saini declared that empowering women remains a top priority, pledging financial assistance through the Pandit Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana. Additionally, the state will focus on youth employment by establishing AI and robotics training centers in Gurugram and Panchkula.

Promoting natural farming and advancing infrastructure projects, such as the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, further underline Saini's developmental vision. The move to grant municipal status to Kunjpura, Matlauda, and Shahzadpur aims to enhance regional growth and civic services.

