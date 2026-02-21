Left Menu

Outsourced Dreams: The Controversy Surrounding J&K's Youth Employment

The Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to outsource around 23,000 jobs has been criticized by BJP's Sunil Sharma, who claims it betrays unemployed youth in the region. He urges the government to revoke this move, warning of potential fallout from the youth. Political dynamics with the Abdullah and Mufti families are also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:35 IST
The decision of the Jammu and Kashmir government to outsource nearly 23,000 jobs has drawn sharp criticism from BJP Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma. He condemned the move as a betrayal of the Union Territory's unemployed youth and demanded an immediate rollback of the order.

Sharma alleged that the process of outsourcing, instead of transparent recruitment, has broken the hopes of many young individuals in the region. He issued a stern warning to the government, indicating potential youth unrest should the directive remain unchanged. The politician highlighted the previously provided security under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which he suggested is undermined by the current J&K policy.

Moreover, Sharma accused the Abdullah and Mufti political families of misleading the public about the BJP and maintaining a dual stance towards regional governance. He stressed that the BJP's growing acceptance among Kashmiri youth is a significant development, in contrast to the alleged failures of previous administrations.

