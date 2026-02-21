Outsourced Dreams: The Controversy Surrounding J&K's Youth Employment

The decision of the Jammu and Kashmir government to outsource nearly 23,000 jobs has drawn sharp criticism from BJP Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma. He condemned the move as a betrayal of the Union Territory's unemployed youth and demanded an immediate rollback of the order.

Sharma alleged that the process of outsourcing, instead of transparent recruitment, has broken the hopes of many young individuals in the region. He issued a stern warning to the government, indicating potential youth unrest should the directive remain unchanged. The politician highlighted the previously provided security under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which he suggested is undermined by the current J&K policy.

Moreover, Sharma accused the Abdullah and Mufti political families of misleading the public about the BJP and maintaining a dual stance towards regional governance. He stressed that the BJP's growing acceptance among Kashmiri youth is a significant development, in contrast to the alleged failures of previous administrations.