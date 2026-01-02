Left Menu

Maharashtra's Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Elections Slated for February

Elections for 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis in Maharashtra are expected in early February. The State Election Commission plans to announce dates next week. They aim to complete the election process before the Class 12 exams begin in mid-February despite challenges in resource allocation.

Updated: 02-01-2026 13:31 IST
Maharashtra is gearing up for elections across 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis, likely slated for early February, according to sources on Friday. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) is poised to unveil the election dates imminently.

The SEC will convene a meeting on January 6 with district officials in the poll's third phase, assessing logistical needs including the availability of electronic voting machines (EVMs). This review paves the way for decision-making before the anticipated announcement in the second week of January.

Despite time constraints due to the commencement of Class 12 exams by February 10, the SEC is aligning resources to ensure timely elections, with new EVMs expected post-January 15 and additional manpower freed from municipal duties. Challenges remain, highlighted by the Supreme Court's ongoing directives regarding reservation quotas in municipal bodies.

