TMC Urges Humane Voting Procedures for Seniors in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress has requested the Election Commission to allow voters over 60 to be heard at home, citing difficulties faced by the elderly during current procedures. They seek to extend already offered facilities for those over 85 to all senior voters, amidst other electoral concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) urged the Election Commission to modify its voter hearing procedures for the elderly, advocating for hearings at their residences instead of current SIR assistance camps. The call came after reports highlighted difficulties faced by seniors during these hearings.

In a discussion with Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, a TMC delegation emphasized the need for 'humane and inclusive' processes for voters over 60, aligning with provisions already offered to those over 85. The party highlighted the lack of a published list under the newly introduced 'logical discrepancies' category, impacting 1.36 crore voters.

Additionally, TMC demanded recognition of Booth Level Agents' rights to attend these hearings, insisting on publishing a full list of affected voters and extending compassionate processes to all seniors. The discussion ended with the party reiterating its demands at a press conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

