Jamaat-e-Islami Eyes Political Rebirth in Bangladesh’s February Elections
The once-banned Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, is set for a significant political comeback in Bangladesh's upcoming elections. The party has held talks with various factions and advocates for a unity government focused on anti-corruption, marking its return to mainstream politics after nearly two decades.
Jamaat-e-Islami, a once-prohibited Islamic party in Bangladesh, is preparing for a substantial return in the country's February parliamentary elections. The party is open to forming a unity government, its leader Shafiqur Rahman told Reuters, as it holds discussions with multiple political groups.
The party last held power from 2001 to 2006 as a minor coalition partner with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Now, it seeks to broaden its appeal beyond conservative bases by emphasizing anti-corruption as a shared government's agenda.
The shift happens as the political landscape evolves with the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024, and a recent allowance by an interim government lifting the party's previous election ban.
ALSO READ
TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal
Trinamool Congress Alleges Vote Manipulation Tactics Beyond EVMs
Trinamool Challenges EC: Fight Over Voter List Intensifies
Throngs of Devotees Flock to Temples for Year-End Prayers Amid Chilly Weather
Telangana's Anti-Corruption Drive: 199 Cases and Rs 96 Crore Seized