Congress Leader Criticizes Extremist Remarks Amid Political Tensions

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan has voiced strong criticism against Vellapally Natesan, general secretary of SNDP Yogam, for making what he described as extremist remarks against a television reporter.

Muraleedharan's comments targeted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to address the issue, particularly given Natesan's remarks following a dispute over SNDP's attempts to establish an educational institution in Malappuram district, an area with a notable Muslim population.

Muraleedharan dismissed allegations of internal discord within the Congress, reaffirming the Unified Democratic Front's cohesion, while pointing to conflicts within the ruling LDF, notably over Natesan's association with the Chief Minister.

