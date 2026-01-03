Left Menu

Congress Leader Criticizes Extremist Remarks Amid Political Tensions

Congress leader K Muraleedharan criticizes SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan's extremist remarks against a news reporter. Muraleedharan questions Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's silence and discusses the political dynamics between parties. He also addresses Congress's response to the Sabarimala case and emphasizes unity within UDF.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan has voiced strong criticism against Vellapally Natesan, general secretary of SNDP Yogam, for making what he described as extremist remarks against a television reporter.

Muraleedharan's comments targeted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to address the issue, particularly given Natesan's remarks following a dispute over SNDP's attempts to establish an educational institution in Malappuram district, an area with a notable Muslim population.

Muraleedharan dismissed allegations of internal discord within the Congress, reaffirming the Unified Democratic Front's cohesion, while pointing to conflicts within the ruling LDF, notably over Natesan's association with the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

