Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's Vietnam Visit

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of continuing a trend of foreign visits to criticize India, alleging that he's now in Vietnam as a guest of anti-India entities. The party questions who invites him abroad, demanding transparency from Congress. No response from Congress has been provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:14 IST
The BJP has raised serious allegations against Rahul Gandhi, claiming he is undertaking a trip to Vietnam to engage with anti-India factions and speak unfavorably about the country. The party insists on transparency regarding who sponsors his international visits.

BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Gandhi, suggesting his travels to countries like Malaysia, Colombia, Germany, and now Vietnam, are aimed at maligning India on foreign soil. The party has called on Congress to reveal the identities of those extending invitations to Gandhi abroad.

In light of Gandhi's alleged meeting with so-called 'enemies of India' in Germany, BJP demands that the nature of his global interactions be made clear. Congress has yet to respond to these accusations.

