Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Captures Venezuelan President Maduro

The United States conducted an overnight operation capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Announced by President Trump, this move has caused global reactions, drawing comparisons to historical U.S. interventions. Experts warn of potential repercussions, while critics question the U.S.'s intentions in Venezuela, citing economic motives and historical precedents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 05:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 05:22 IST
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Captures Venezuelan President Maduro
Nicolas Maduro

In a dramatic overnight operation, the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump announced at a press conference. He stated that the U.S. would control Venezuela until a safe transition could be secured, amid vows of defiance from Venezuelan officials.

A plane transporting Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, has reportedly landed in New York, where Maduro faces U.S. charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy. Although the streets of Venezuela remain calm, the potential for a power vacuum poses significant challenges.

This bold action has drawn global reactions, with governments across Latin America either condemning or cautiously supporting the move. Trump's operation recalls past U.S. interventions, with responses highlighting the complex geopolitical implications of this unprecedented capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's Missile Ambitions: A Rising Threat

North Korea's Missile Ambitions: A Rising Threat

 Global
2
North Korea's Missile Moves: A Strategic Show of Power

North Korea's Missile Moves: A Strategic Show of Power

 Global
3
North Korea's Missile Test Raises Regional Tensions

North Korea's Missile Test Raises Regional Tensions

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Captures Venezuelan President Maduro

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Captures Venezuelan President Maduro

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026