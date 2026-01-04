Tensions Escalate: U.S. Captures Venezuelan President Maduro

In a dramatic overnight operation, the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump announced at a press conference. He stated that the U.S. would control Venezuela until a safe transition could be secured, amid vows of defiance from Venezuelan officials.

A plane transporting Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, has reportedly landed in New York, where Maduro faces U.S. charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy. Although the streets of Venezuela remain calm, the potential for a power vacuum poses significant challenges.

This bold action has drawn global reactions, with governments across Latin America either condemning or cautiously supporting the move. Trump's operation recalls past U.S. interventions, with responses highlighting the complex geopolitical implications of this unprecedented capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)