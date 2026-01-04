Left Menu

Gehlot Critiques Rajasthan's Midnight District Reshuffle as 'Anti-People'

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot denounces the sudden boundary changes between Barmer and Balotra districts as an arbitrary midnight decision by the BJP government. Gehlot argues the reshuffle serves political motives rather than public convenience, urging the government to reverse the action amid BJP's two-year governance celebrations.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced strong criticism against the state government following the abrupt reshuffle of boundaries between Barmer and Balotra districts, executed at midnight on December 31. Gehlot characterized the decision as an 'arbitrary order' and labeled it as anti-people.

In a post on X, Gehlot slammed the midnight reshuffle as another 'Tughlaqi decree' from the state, arguing that merging Baytu into Barmer and Gudamalani-Dhorimanna into Balotra lacks administrative logic. According to Gehlot, the realignment increases the distance to district headquarters for Gudamalani's residents, thus rendering a disservice to public convenience.

Gehlot contended that the reshuffle appears politically motivated, aligning with upcoming delimitation efforts rather than serving the populace. He condemned the decision and urged its immediate reversal, contrasting his administration's focus on local administration with the BJP's 'political loaves'. Meanwhile, the BJP celebrated its two years in power, touting achievements across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

