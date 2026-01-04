Gehlot Critiques Rajasthan's Midnight District Reshuffle as 'Anti-People'

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced strong criticism against the state government following the abrupt reshuffle of boundaries between Barmer and Balotra districts, executed at midnight on December 31. Gehlot characterized the decision as an 'arbitrary order' and labeled it as anti-people.

In a post on X, Gehlot slammed the midnight reshuffle as another 'Tughlaqi decree' from the state, arguing that merging Baytu into Barmer and Gudamalani-Dhorimanna into Balotra lacks administrative logic. According to Gehlot, the realignment increases the distance to district headquarters for Gudamalani's residents, thus rendering a disservice to public convenience.

Gehlot contended that the reshuffle appears politically motivated, aligning with upcoming delimitation efforts rather than serving the populace. He condemned the decision and urged its immediate reversal, contrasting his administration's focus on local administration with the BJP's 'political loaves'. Meanwhile, the BJP celebrated its two years in power, touting achievements across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)