BJP Leader's Controversial Statement Sparks Political Furore in West Bengal

A controversial comment made by a BJP leader during a public meeting in West Bengal has sparked political tension and backlash. The comment reportedly urged husbands to control the voting behavior of women benefitting from the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, pushing them to support the BJP instead of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The remark was allegedly made by Kalipad Sengupta, a state committee member of the BJP, at a recent rally in Paschim Medinipur district. Despite the viral spread of the video clip featuring the comment, its authenticity remains unverified independently.

The situation escalated as TMC accused the BJP of employing patriarchal tactics to suppress women's suffrage. The BJP clarified their stance, promising to continue and improve the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme if elected, and criticized the current lack of job opportunities in the state.