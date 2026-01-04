Left Menu

BJP Leader's Controversial Statement Sparks Political Furore in West Bengal

A remark by BJP leader Kalipad Sengupta at a rally in West Bengal has triggered outrage. Sengupta suggested that women's voting in the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme should be controlled by their husbands to favor BJP. The Trinamool Congress has condemned the comments as anti-women and anti-Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:25 IST
BJP Leader's Controversial Statement Sparks Political Furore in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversial comment made by a BJP leader during a public meeting in West Bengal has sparked political tension and backlash. The comment reportedly urged husbands to control the voting behavior of women benefitting from the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, pushing them to support the BJP instead of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The remark was allegedly made by Kalipad Sengupta, a state committee member of the BJP, at a recent rally in Paschim Medinipur district. Despite the viral spread of the video clip featuring the comment, its authenticity remains unverified independently.

The situation escalated as TMC accused the BJP of employing patriarchal tactics to suppress women's suffrage. The BJP clarified their stance, promising to continue and improve the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme if elected, and criticized the current lack of job opportunities in the state.

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Corruption: Satam vs Thackeray

Allegations of Corruption: Satam vs Thackeray

 India
2
Mamata writes to CEC expressing concerns over alleged irregularities, procedural violations, administrative lapses during SIR in Bengal.

Mamata writes to CEC expressing concerns over alleged irregularities, proced...

 India
3
Young Stars Shine in WTT Youth Contender 2026

Young Stars Shine in WTT Youth Contender 2026

 India
4
Agustina Gorzelany's Winning Strike Secures Victory for Shrachi Bengal Tigers

Agustina Gorzelany's Winning Strike Secures Victory for Shrachi Bengal Tiger...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026