JNU Controversy: Student Protests Spark Outrage Amid Political Backlash

Controversy erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after students raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The protest followed the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, linked to the 2020 riots conspiracy case.

Aditi Mishra, president of JNU Students' Union, stated that the slogans were ideological and not personal attacks. Nevertheless, the protest drew condemnation from Delhi ministers Ashish Sood and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who accused the opposition of backing disruptive elements.

The incident revived memories of the January 5, 2020, campus violence involving masked attackers. Criticism of police inaction during the attack still lingers, as does the controversy over the naming of student leaders in related FIRs.