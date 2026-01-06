Left Menu

JNU Controversy: Student Protests Spark Outrage Amid Political Backlash

JNU students sparked controversy by raising slogans against PM Modi and HM Shah following the Supreme Court's denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The protest, allegedly ideological, faced criticism from political figures, highlighting tensions over past campus violence and alleged support for separatist rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 12:11 IST
JNU Controversy: Student Protests Spark Outrage Amid Political Backlash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after students raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The protest followed the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, linked to the 2020 riots conspiracy case.

Aditi Mishra, president of JNU Students' Union, stated that the slogans were ideological and not personal attacks. Nevertheless, the protest drew condemnation from Delhi ministers Ashish Sood and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who accused the opposition of backing disruptive elements.

The incident revived memories of the January 5, 2020, campus violence involving masked attackers. Criticism of police inaction during the attack still lingers, as does the controversy over the naming of student leaders in related FIRs.

TRENDING

1
Massive Hawala and GST Scam Busted in Bareilly

Massive Hawala and GST Scam Busted in Bareilly

 India
2
Delhi Education Minister Slams Kejriwal Over Misleading Claims

Delhi Education Minister Slams Kejriwal Over Misleading Claims

 India
3
Australian Domination: Smith and Head Shine Bright in Fifth Ashes Test

Australian Domination: Smith and Head Shine Bright in Fifth Ashes Test

 Global
4
Inmate Vigilantism: Justice or Assault?

Inmate Vigilantism: Justice or Assault?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026