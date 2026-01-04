Left Menu

Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Government's Midnight Boundary Shake-Up as 'Tughlaqi Order'

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticizes the BJP government for altering district boundaries between Barmer and Balotra at midnight. He claims this move serves political interests rather than public convenience, causing increased hardships. Gehlot demands reconsideration of the decision, highlighting upcoming panchayat and urban elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:55 IST
Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Government's Midnight Boundary Shake-Up as 'Tughlaqi Order'
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sharply criticized the BJP-led state government for its late-night decision to reorganize district boundaries between Barmer and Balotra. Gehlot described the move as a 'Tughlaqi order,' asserting it was made in haste and against the interests of the public.

According to Gehlot, including Baytu in Barmer district and Gudamalani-Dhorimanna in Balotra is administratively illogical. Instead of simplifying access to district headquarters, he argued, the changes have increased hardships for the people of Gudamalani.

Gehlot accused the government of prioritizing political interests over public welfare, especially with upcoming elections. He pressed for the decision to be reconsidered, emphasizing consultation and assessment of local needs. Panchayat and urban body elections are approaching in Rajasthan.

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Corruption: Satam vs Thackeray

Allegations of Corruption: Satam vs Thackeray

 India
2
Mamata writes to CEC expressing concerns over alleged irregularities, procedural violations, administrative lapses during SIR in Bengal.

Mamata writes to CEC expressing concerns over alleged irregularities, proced...

 India
3
Young Stars Shine in WTT Youth Contender 2026

Young Stars Shine in WTT Youth Contender 2026

 India
4
Agustina Gorzelany's Winning Strike Secures Victory for Shrachi Bengal Tigers

Agustina Gorzelany's Winning Strike Secures Victory for Shrachi Bengal Tiger...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026