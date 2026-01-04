Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Government's Midnight Boundary Shake-Up as 'Tughlaqi Order'

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sharply criticized the BJP-led state government for its late-night decision to reorganize district boundaries between Barmer and Balotra. Gehlot described the move as a 'Tughlaqi order,' asserting it was made in haste and against the interests of the public.

According to Gehlot, including Baytu in Barmer district and Gudamalani-Dhorimanna in Balotra is administratively illogical. Instead of simplifying access to district headquarters, he argued, the changes have increased hardships for the people of Gudamalani.

Gehlot accused the government of prioritizing political interests over public welfare, especially with upcoming elections. He pressed for the decision to be reconsidered, emphasizing consultation and assessment of local needs. Panchayat and urban body elections are approaching in Rajasthan.