Tragedy Strikes: Four Police Officers Killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shootings

At least four police personnel were tragically killed by unidentified gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province in northwestern Pakistan, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The incidents unfolded on Saturday in the districts of Lakki Marwat and Bannu, areas that have been troubled by unrest. According to a spokesperson from Lakki Marwat police, the attackers, riding motorcycles, opened fire in Sarai Naurang city, claiming the lives of three on-duty traffic police officers. After the assault, the gunmen managed to escape.

In a separate incident, a Bannu police officer was fatally shot in the Mandan area while en route to his station. The constable was ambushed by armed individuals who fled the scene following the attack, report authorities.