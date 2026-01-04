Tragedy Strikes: Four Police Officers Killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shootings
In northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, four police personnel were killed by unknown gunmen in separate incidents in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts. The attackers fled after the shootings, which targeted on-duty traffic police and a constable heading to duty, officials reported.
The incidents unfolded on Saturday in the districts of Lakki Marwat and Bannu, areas that have been troubled by unrest. According to a spokesperson from Lakki Marwat police, the attackers, riding motorcycles, opened fire in Sarai Naurang city, claiming the lives of three on-duty traffic police officers. After the assault, the gunmen managed to escape.
In a separate incident, a Bannu police officer was fatally shot in the Mandan area while en route to his station. The constable was ambushed by armed individuals who fled the scene following the attack, report authorities.
