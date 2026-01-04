Left Menu

Immigrant Welfare Rates: A Global Snapshot Highlights Notable Exclusions

US President Donald Trump published a list highlighting the welfare rates among immigrant households from various countries. Notably absent was India, known for its high median income among immigrant groups. The data spotlights welfare rates from countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and China, emphasizing the economic success of Indian immigrants.

Updated: 04-01-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump has released a controversial list detailing welfare assistance rates among immigrants from over 120 countries, conspicuously excluding India. The list underscores the percentage of immigrant households receiving assistance and highlights nations like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and China.

Interestingly, Indian-origin households stand out due to their significantly higher median incomes. Data reveals that Indian-headed households reported a median annual income of $151,200 in 2023, in stark contrast to the overall Asian-headed households' median of $105,600.

According to Pew Research Center, Indian Americans are not only the second-largest Asian-origin group in the US but also exhibit higher median personal earnings, further illustrating the economic success of this community compared to other Asian groups.

