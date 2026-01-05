Left Menu

Political Maneuvers: AIADMK's Strategy Against DMK

Senior AIADMK leader S P Velumani met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the political landscape and strategies to defeat DMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Their discussion focused on the AIADMK's efforts within the NDA alliance to secure a victory and form the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 05-01-2026 11:39 IST
  • India

In a strategic political meeting, senior AIADMK leader S P Velumani engaged in discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The central topic revolved around the opposition party's efforts to overthrow the current ruling party, DMK, in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Velumani, the chief whip of AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, held a brief yet significant meeting with Shah at a hotel, indicating the seriousness of their intentions. Emphasizing their strategic partnership, Shah and Velumani deliberated over ways to enhance their political campaign.

This meeting coincided with Shah's two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, where he supported BJP's state initiatives. Highlighting the unity within the NDA, Shah expressed confidence in the alliance's ability to win the upcoming elections and secure leadership in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

