Political Maneuvers: AIADMK's Strategy Against DMK

In a strategic political meeting, senior AIADMK leader S P Velumani engaged in discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The central topic revolved around the opposition party's efforts to overthrow the current ruling party, DMK, in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Velumani, the chief whip of AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, held a brief yet significant meeting with Shah at a hotel, indicating the seriousness of their intentions. Emphasizing their strategic partnership, Shah and Velumani deliberated over ways to enhance their political campaign.

This meeting coincided with Shah's two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, where he supported BJP's state initiatives. Highlighting the unity within the NDA, Shah expressed confidence in the alliance's ability to win the upcoming elections and secure leadership in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)