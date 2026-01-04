Congress Targets Victory in Kerala Assembly Elections with Bold Strategy

Ahead of Kerala's pivotal Assembly elections, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal declared the Congress's bold ambition of securing 100 seats, emphasizing early candidate selection based on winnability.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 'Lakshya 2026' leadership camp in Sultan Bathery, Venugopal highlighted the strategic inclusion of young leaders and women in the candidate list, aligning with party guidelines.

The Congress aims to counter alleged CPI(M)-BJP alliances, with Venugopal criticizing the government's policy shifts and underscoring confidence from recent local body election wins.

