Congress Targets Victory in Kerala Assembly Elections with Bold Strategy

AICC's K C Venugopal announced Congress's aim to win 100 seats in Kerala's upcoming Assembly elections. The party plans early selection of candidates, focusing on winnability, with a blend of young leaders and women. The Congress is strategizing against perceived CPI(M)-BJP alliances and preparing for campaigning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Kerala's pivotal Assembly elections, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal declared the Congress's bold ambition of securing 100 seats, emphasizing early candidate selection based on winnability.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 'Lakshya 2026' leadership camp in Sultan Bathery, Venugopal highlighted the strategic inclusion of young leaders and women in the candidate list, aligning with party guidelines.

The Congress aims to counter alleged CPI(M)-BJP alliances, with Venugopal criticizing the government's policy shifts and underscoring confidence from recent local body election wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

