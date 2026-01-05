Left Menu

CPI(M) Criticizes Supreme Court's Denial of Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

The CPI(M) condemned the Supreme Court's decision denying bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing a breach of natural justice principles. The party highlighted the ongoing pre-trial detention under UAPA and called for their release, emphasizing that the law is being used to suppress dissent.

Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly criticized the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, asserting that their prolonged incarceration under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for more than five years without trial underscores a violation of natural justice principles.

In a statement on social media platform X, the CPI(M) argued that such extended pre-trial detention undermines the constitutional rights to liberty and a fair, speedy trial. The party reiterated the principle that 'bail is the rule, not jail,' labeling UAPA as a 'draconian' measure used to muzzle dissent.

The Supreme Court's decision came in the context of the alleged conspiracy case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. While bail was granted to several others, Khalid and Imam's situation was deemed uniquely serious due to substantial evidence, despite their continued lengthy incarceration.

