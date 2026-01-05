Death Threats Stir Tensions After MLA Criticizes Cricketer's IPL Inclusion

Former BJP MLA Sangeet Som has claimed that he was threatened with death after opposing the inclusion of a Bangladeshi cricketer in an IPL team. Som received threatening calls and messages from numbers traced to Bangladesh.

An FIR has been filed, and investigations are in progress, with the cyber cell and other technical agencies examining digital evidence. The threats included ominous messages to kill Som and attack news establishments.

The incident follows Som's controversial statement condemning the violence against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. The BCCI has since removed the player from the team. Police are working diligently to track down those responsible, emphasizing the seriousness of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)