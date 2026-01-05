Saini Accuses Opposition of Misinformation Over VB-G RAM G Scheme

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has lashed out at the Congress and the opposition's INDIA bloc, accusing them of propagating misinformation about the VB-G RAM G scheme. Saini, referring to Congress as experts in deceit, criticized their handling of reforms and accused them of deliberately spreading falsehoods.

During a recent press briefing, Saini condemned the Bhagwant Mann administration in Punjab for what he called a 'political resolution' against the VB-G RAM G Act. The resolution, unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly late last year, criticized the BJP-led Centre, alleging it threatened the livelihoods of marginalized workers by replacing MGNREGA.

Saini challenged the opposition to contribute constructively instead of organizing walkouts. Highlighting recent events, he mentioned that the Congress announced a 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to oppose the new Act, which fundamentally alters rural employment laws, while Saini affirms the improved benefits it brings under the Narendra Modi government.