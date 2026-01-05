Left Menu

Tariffs, Trade, and Tensions: Trump's Stance on India's Russian Oil Purchases

US President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with India's purchases of Russian oil, declaring that Washington can swiftly increase tariffs on New Delhi. Senator Lindsey Graham highlighted these tariffs as a reason for India's reduced Russian oil imports, emphasizing global pressure on Russia amid ongoing tensions.

Updated: 05-01-2026 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump recently voiced his displeasure over India's acquisition of Russian oil, indicating that the United States has the capacity to quickly increase tariffs on New Delhi if necessary.

These statements were made during a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One, as Trump returned to Washington DC from a trip to Florida. While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump emphasized the importance of trade relations and the potential economic impact of heightened tariffs on India.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, traveling with Trump, noted that the tariffs set by the administration were crucial in influencing India's recent reduction in Russian oil purchases. Graham stressed the necessity of applying pressure on Russia's customers to help resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, recognizing that some sanctions are significantly affecting the Russian economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

