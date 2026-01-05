Syria-Israel Peace Talks: A Pursuit to Redefine Borders

Officials from Syria and Israel are poised to recommence talks mediated by the United States in Paris, aiming to reach a security agreement aimed at reducing tensions between the two nations, according to officials on Monday.

Speaking to The Associated Press, a Syrian official, who requested anonymity, revealed that Syria will be represented by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani and General Intelligence Directorate's head, Hussein Salameh. Their primary goal is to revive a 1974 disengagement accord, creating a UN-patrolled buffer zone and ensuring Israeli withdrawal from a zone recently controlled by Israel.

Meanwhile, a French diplomat disclosed that talks would begin on Tuesday in Paris, with US involvement. The talks follow significant geopolitical changes, including the deposition of Bashar Assad by insurgents led by Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa and continued Israeli control over the buffer zone.