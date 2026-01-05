Left Menu

Syria-Israel Peace Talks: A Pursuit to Redefine Borders

Syria and Israel officials are set to resume US-mediated talks in Paris, aiming for a security agreement to de-escalate tensions. Syria seeks to reactivate a 1974 buffer zone agreement and demands Israeli withdrawal. The discussions follow Assad's ousting and ongoing conflict in the buffer zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:57 IST
Syria-Israel Peace Talks: A Pursuit to Redefine Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Officials from Syria and Israel are poised to recommence talks mediated by the United States in Paris, aiming to reach a security agreement aimed at reducing tensions between the two nations, according to officials on Monday.

Speaking to The Associated Press, a Syrian official, who requested anonymity, revealed that Syria will be represented by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani and General Intelligence Directorate's head, Hussein Salameh. Their primary goal is to revive a 1974 disengagement accord, creating a UN-patrolled buffer zone and ensuring Israeli withdrawal from a zone recently controlled by Israel.

Meanwhile, a French diplomat disclosed that talks would begin on Tuesday in Paris, with US involvement. The talks follow significant geopolitical changes, including the deposition of Bashar Assad by insurgents led by Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa and continued Israeli control over the buffer zone.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court

Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court

 United States
2
Revolutionizing Aquaculture: India's First Integrated RAS Trout Farm Unveiled

Revolutionizing Aquaculture: India's First Integrated RAS Trout Farm Unveile...

 India
3
Attempted Break-in at VP JD Vance's Ohio Home

Attempted Break-in at VP JD Vance's Ohio Home

 Global
4
Sovereignty Steadfast: Mexico's Stance Against U.S. Intervention

Sovereignty Steadfast: Mexico's Stance Against U.S. Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026