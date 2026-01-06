Maria Corina Machado Speaks Out After U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado has distanced herself from recent discussions with U.S. leadership. Appearing on Fox News' 'Hannity,' Machado disclosed that her last communication with President Donald Trump was back in October 2025.

This revelation comes in the wake of the United States' forceful intervention in Venezuela, which took place on Saturday, culminating in the arrest of the country's president, Nicolas Maduro.

Machado's comments highlight the ongoing political tensions and the ramifications of U.S. military involvement in the South American nation.