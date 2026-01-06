Left Menu

Political Shift: Santosh Dhuri Joins BJP Amid MNS Discontent

Santosh Dhuri, a leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), joined the BJP, criticizing the MNS for neglecting loyal members by conceding wards to Shiv Sena (UBT) in seat-sharing arrangements for the Mumbai civic elections. Dhuri claimed that the MNS was marginalized in key Marathi-speaking areas, leading to his defection.

Santosh Dhuri, a prominent figure within Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, expressing dissatisfaction with the MNS's seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Mumbai municipal elections.

Dhuri criticized the Raj Thackeray-led MNS for prioritizing alliances over its own loyalists by conceding significant wards, particularly to Shiv Sena (UBT). This discontent rooted from the allocation of crucial seats in Marathi-majority areas.

Alleging negligence during internal negotiations, Dhuri voiced his grievances, mentioning that BJP leaders, including Nitesh Rane and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, actively facilitated his transition to the BJP, promising opportunities he felt were missed within the MNS.

